NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A subway rider has been shot and killed in Queens Sunday afternoon.
Police sources tell CBS2 an argument on board a Queens 7-train spilled out onto the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station platform.
Authorities say they responded to call of shots fired at the station around 12:45 p.m.
When they arrived, police found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NYPD has not released a description of the suspect or suspects who fired the fatal shot.
Subway traffic in the area is being diverted around the station while the investigation continues.
