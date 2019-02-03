



A subway rider has been shot and killed in Queens Sunday afternoon.

Police sources tell CBS2 an argument on board a Queens 7-train spilled out onto the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station platform.

Authorities say they responded to call of shots fired at the station around 12:45 p.m.

When they arrived, police found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD has not released a description of the suspect or suspects who fired the fatal shot.

Subway traffic in the area is being diverted around the station while the investigation continues.

34 St-bound 7 trains are running express from Mets-Willets Pt to 74 St-Broadway while NYPD conducts an investigation at 90 St. Expect delays in 34 St-bound 7 train service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 3, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.