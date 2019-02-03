ATLANTA, Ga. (CBSNewYork) – Super Bowl LIII is finally here.

The New England Patriots face-off against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

CBS2’s Otis Livingston spoke to both players and fans as America gets ready for kick off.

Both teams held pep rallies in Centennial Park on Saturday, led off by the Patriots.

The band Locash has a song called “A Ring For Every Finger,” which many people in Boston think is about Tom Brady.

Patriots ownership, Bob Kraft and his son Jonathan, made a cameo and passed along a message from Brady himself.

“Tom said do me a favor – he said tell the people that are at the rally, that we’re still here!” the younger Kraft said.

“I know you’re from New York and I know we’ve had our experiences in the big game, but Tom said it – we’re still here,” fan Dan Davidson said.

Patriots fans were out in force on Saturday. That was not the case for the team from Los Angeles.

While New England may have had more people make the trip to Atlanta, Rams fan Hector Mariscal said, “we’re just as loud!”

As for pregame jitters, there were none for one “cool as a cucumber” Rams player that Otis Livingston spoke to – cornerback Marcus Peters.

“I want the moment to be big because this is the biggest game of my life,” Peters said.

You can see Super Bowl LIII on CBS2. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.