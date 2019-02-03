



— Police are on the hunt for the suspect who stabbed a pregnant woman to death in Queens.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jennifer Irigoyen was fatally stabbed in the lobby of her Myrtle Avenue apartment building at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed in her neck and torso. Police sources told CBS2 that the woman was pregnant, but could not say how long she was with child.

Irigoyen was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for a black man in a grey hoodie that fled the scene after the deadly incident. No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating whether this was a domestic fight with someone the victim knew or a random attack.

