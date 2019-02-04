



Expect a near repeat of yesterday with lots of sunshine and an unseasonably warm feel in the air. Temps are expected to max out once again in the low to mid 50s.

Some fog will redevelop tonight with a little more cloud cover during the overnight hours. Even a shower can’t be ruled out towards dawn, but odds are low.

Clouds will clear tomorrow with more sunshine into the afternoon. Temps will be running nearly 20° above normal with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Our temperatures will then take a dive on Wednesday when we’re expecting highs only in the low to mid 40s. Some late day rain will be possible, as well, as our next system approaches.