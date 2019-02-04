



– There’s been a police involved shooting in the Bronx Monday.

It happened at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of East 162 Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Officers in the area were on the lookout for a group of people in connection with a carjacking in the Bronx that took place Sunday.

When they moved in on the persons of interest Monday, they tried to drive off and ran into the officers. Officers then opened fire, striking one of the occupants. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, placed in custody and is expected to survive. Two others inside the vehicle were also taken into custody. They weren’t injured.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle has been hospitalized with neck and back injuries.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.