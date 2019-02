NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 72-year-old bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday in Manhattan.

He was found lying in the street around 5:50 a.m. near Eighth Avenue and 45th Street on the West Side.

The vehicle did not stay on the scene.

Eighth Ave is closed between 44th and 46th streets while police investigate.

