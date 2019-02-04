



If you love watching the Super Bowl for the half-time show and the commercials, you’re in luck.

CBS2’s Reena Roy broke down all the buzz-worthy highlights.

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave. #SuperBowlLIII pic.twitter.com/K1ZXUU3DOk — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2019

Super Bowl LIII got off to a star spangled start with the iconic “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight, belting it out in her hometown of Atlanta.

As for the commercials, Cardi B, Lil John and Steve Carell poked some fun at themselves in a trending Pepsi ad.

Here’s the full Chance & The Backstreet Boys video. Because you…🎵 want it that way🎵 #NowItsHot🔥 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/sOoXE7lpTh — Doritos (@Doritos) February 3, 2019

Doritos also turned to star power to pitch its product. Chance the Rapper freshened up a ‘90s throwback with a remix of an original Backstreet Boys song.

Also red-hot and making waves on social media was a Bud Light-HBO collaboration teasing the final season of the hit show “Game of Thrones.”

Meanwhile, T-Mobile hit the funny bone in several ads showing text conversations that were all-too relatable.

Commercials were pre-released online, but that coveted airtime during the game cost brands roughly $5 million a pop.

Many viewers, however, considered the halftime show the scene-stealer. Maroon 5 hit the stage to perform their chart toppers, with a cameo from none other than Spongebob, before Travis Scott brought the heat and Atlanta native Big Boi, from the hiphop group Outkast, showed some love to his town.

Some viewers speculated and hoped to see Outkast’s other half, Andre 3000, but he was a no-show.