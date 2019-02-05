



We’ll see more in the way of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures running well above normal again. Expect highs similar to that of yesterday in the low 60s.

It will be mostly clear and certainly colder tonight in the wake of our front. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s with wind chills dipping into the 20s around dawn.

We’ll start the day with sunshine tomorrow, but clouds will be on the increase after that. The coats will need to stay on all day, too, as temps are only expected to climb into the 40s.

Then late in the day we’ll watch some rain approach the area with even some mixed precipitation north and west. The rain will be steady at times into Thursday morning, too, with things drying out for the second half of the day.