



The NYPD said Tuesday that it’s investigated 42 hate crimes through Feb. 4, compared with 19 at the same point last year.

Web Extra: Watch The Complete Monthly Crime Statistics Briefing

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says most of the incidents have been anti-Semitic in nature.

Investigators believe one person is responsible for at least 10 of the hate crimes.

A Jan. 15 hammer attack at a Brooklyn restaurant that killed three Asian men also is being investigated as a hate crime.

Though shootings were down overall, there were 27 homicides in January, compared with 17 in December and 22 in January 2018.

The NYPD is responding to an increase in rape reports by adding about three dozen investigators.

Overall, crimes were down nearly percent in January compared to January of 2018.

It’s the lowest total of crimes for any January since the CompStat program started tracking the numbers in 1995.

While the overall statistics are encouraging, de Blasio and O’Neill remain concerned about the disparity in crime between neighborhoods.

“There are neighborhoods that need more focus and need more help, and they will get that focus and get that help. We will not rest until we bring down crime even further,” de Blasio said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)