NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a shuffle up at City Hall.

The mayor announced he’s moving Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia to take over the city’s troubled housing authority.

Garcia will serve as interim chair of NYCHA.

Last week, the city struck a deal with the federal government to overhaul the agency.

Garcia replaces Stanley Brezenoff at the agency.