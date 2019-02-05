NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least nine people were being evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak at a construction site in Manhattan Tuesday evening.

FDNY members rushed to the site at 30 E. 29th St. in Kips Bay around 4:45 p.m. after reports of a leak.

#FDNY members continue to operate to remove workers from the scene of a construction site at 30 E. 29 St. in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/fUFmpCDEQb — FDNY (@FDNY) February 5, 2019

Several workers were rescued from a confined space at the construction site, according to authorities.

Five of the workers sustained minor injuries, while four of them were considered to be in serious condition according to the FDNY.

Officials said several workers were still trapped, and additional rescues were in progress.

