ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)A private meeting is being held Tuesday involving Marcal Paper Mills, former workers, and New Jersey’s Labor Department.

Some 500 employees lost their jobs after last week’s massive fire destroyed the Marcal compound in Elmwood Park.

The meeting is aimed at finding those workers new jobs.

Marcal’s parent company is also creating a website for former workers to search for positions at nearby businesses.

