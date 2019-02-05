



Several Catholic schools in New York will not reopen next year, Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan announced Tuesday.

“While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come,” he said in a statement. “We understand the impact this will have on families, and will provide both pastoral support and educational guidance to all those affected in order to ensure all children will be warmly welcomed into a nearby Catholic school where they will continue to learn and thrive.”

Today we made the painful announcement that seven of our beloved Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York are not going to reopen next fall. I know these are painful and difficult decisions and I ask for your prayers for those especially impacted. pic.twitter.com/cVMMfOIDws — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) February 4, 2019

In a Twitter video, Dolan blamed low enrollment and lack of public funding, calling the latter an “injustice.”

The following schools are slated to close in June:

Manhattan:

St. Rose of Lima Elementary School

St. Brigid Elementary School

Staten Island:

Our Lady Help of Christians Elementary School

Bronx:

St. Nicholas of Tolentine Elementary School

St. Joseph Elementary School

Dutchess:

St. Mary Elementary School-Wappingers Falls, NY

Sullivan:

St. Peter’s Regional School-Liberty, NY

Dolan said most students will be able to attend nearby schools.

“All the kids in the schools that are closing are going to be able to go to another Catholic school nearby, all but one,” he said. “They’ll be immediately, enthusiastically welcomed.”