NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several Catholic schools in New York will not reopen next year, Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan announced Tuesday.
“While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come,” he said in a statement. “We understand the impact this will have on families, and will provide both pastoral support and educational guidance to all those affected in order to ensure all children will be warmly welcomed into a nearby Catholic school where they will continue to learn and thrive.”
In a Twitter video, Dolan blamed low enrollment and lack of public funding, calling the latter an “injustice.”
The following schools are slated to close in June:
Manhattan:
St. Rose of Lima Elementary School
St. Brigid Elementary School
Staten Island:
Our Lady Help of Christians Elementary School
Bronx:
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
Dutchess:
St. Mary Elementary School-Wappingers Falls, NY
Sullivan:
St. Peter’s Regional School-Liberty, NY
Dolan said most students will be able to attend nearby schools.
“All the kids in the schools that are closing are going to be able to go to another Catholic school nearby, all but one,” he said. “They’ll be immediately, enthusiastically welcomed.”