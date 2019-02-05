



The father of a New Jersey teen who authorities say was strangled by her childhood friend is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

Liam McAtasney is accused of killing 19-year-old Sarah Stern at her Neptune City home in 2016 before dumping her body off a bridge in Belmar.

Prosecutors allege McAtasney and his roommate, Preston Taylor, wanted to rob Stern of inheritance money left by her late mother.

Taylor, who attended junior prom with Stern, admitted to helping cover up the crime. He took a plea deal and became the prosecution’s star witness.

On Tuesday, McAtansey’s defense team is expected to play up reports that Stern had a rocky relationship with her father, suggesting she may have run away.

Her body has not been found.