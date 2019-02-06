NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police arrested the son of a woman who went missing two days ago.

Police believe Paula Chin may have been murdered in Manhattan and her body dumped in Morristown, N.J.

Chin was last seen Thursday at her home in Tribeca, according to police.

Her body was discovered Tuesday at Bailey Hollow Road, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s office.

Jared Eng, 22, Caitlyn O’Rourke, 21, and Jennifer Lopez, 18, have been arrested, charged with concealing Chin’s body.

Nobody has been charged with killing Chin as yet.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.