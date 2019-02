NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pre-scheduled test of standpipes’ water pressure sent water spraying from the 23rd floor of a building near Hudson Yards on Wednesday morning.

The water could be seen cascading down the mirrored surface of the building on Manhattan’s West Side at 35th Street and 10th Avenue.

The test was planned ahead of time with the FDNY.

Stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.