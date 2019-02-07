NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a party in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Fulton Street, between Utica and Rochester avenues, in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said someone opened fire following a dispute at a party.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the torso.

A 55-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. Both women were listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.