



A war of words continues between the archbishop of New York and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The issue at the center of the growing feud – abortion.

It’s the latest chapter in a modern battle between church and state.

Cardinal Dolan is getting fed up with Gov. Cuomo. Dolan called out the former altar boy on Twitter, saying Cuomo linked the archbishop to the so-called “religious right” for his pro-life beliefs.

“This is something new from him. He didn’t call me “religious right” when seeking my help with the minimum wage increase or prison reform,” Dolan added as he slammed the increasingly combative Cuomo.

Today Gov Cuomo linked me with the “religious right” for being pro-life. This is something new from him. He didn’t call me “religious right” when seeking my help with the minimum wage increase or prison reform. Read my full blog here: https://t.co/fQ2Fxff3TF — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) February 7, 2019

The tweet was in response to an op-ed the governor in the New York Times, where he defended the state’s new Reproductive Health Act. Cuomo said, “my religion cannot demand favoritism as I execute my public duties.”

The article began with Cuomo taking President Trump to task for his position on abortion.

“I am asking congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb,” Trump said during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

There’s no love lost between President Trump and Gov. Cuomo, but the relationship between the governor and Cardinal Dolan was until now, seemingly warm — at least in public.

The tense back and forth began about two weeks ago after the State of the State address.

“It’s a battle that I didn’t start, that I do not enjoy,” the archbishop of New York said.

With neither leader budging on his policy or beliefs, it’s a battle that could become New York’s new (uncivil) normal.