AVOCA, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A plane that took off from Newark was forced to make an emergency landing in Pennsylvania after losing power to one engine mid-flight.

The Porter Airline turbo prop with more than 30 people on board was heading to Toronto when the pilot reported engine problems.

Luckily, no one was injured and was able to land at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport without further problem.

No details were available on what happened to the plane, but local television footage from the airport showed the turboprop-powered plane with one propeller apparently not working.

