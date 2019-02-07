



— Did you know background checks are not required on hotel workers who have access to your hotel room?

Lawmakers on Long Island want to change that, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.

Luxury hotels like the Garden City Hotel and most major chains already do criminal background checks for employees who will have access to guest rooms, but it it voluntary.

Some seemed surprised to know there are no laws on the books requiring them. Nassau County could become the first in the nation to mandate criminal background checks if this new proposal is passed.

“That could be anyone at a front desk, anyone that would have the ability to actually generate the card that would go into the rooms, Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams said. “What we’ve found, and seen across the country, is cases where people, individuals, that have put their trust in hotel/motel operators have been sexually assaulted.”

When asked if he was surprised, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said, “Yeah, you would, because most major industries, the big-big business, they should know who their employees are. They should know who they hire. Why would you hire somebody who has a sexual predator background and give them access to people’s rooms?”

But there could be push-back. The Equal Employment Opportunity Council and civil liberties groups call it illegal to bar employment based on the mere fact that an individual has a conviction record.

Currently Florida, Pennsylvania and Arizona are considering similar legislation, following the rapes of several women by front desk clerks who were convicted sex offenders.