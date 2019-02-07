



— Kevin Durant wants everyone to forget the free agency chatter and speculation about where he might play next season, calling it “unnecessary.” That’s still months away and he is trying to win another championship with the Golden State Warriors.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP wants no part of any association with the New York Knicks, either, though that has been a destination some consider a possibility for him.

KD says enough.

“I don’t think about that type of stuff,” Durant said. “I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don’t know who traded (Kristaps) Porzingis. They got nothing to do with me, I’m trying to play basketball.”

Durant had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 26 points and the Warriors ran away in the second and third quarters to rout the San Antonio Spurs 141-102 on Wednesday night.

The two-time defending champions scored 49 points on 16 assists in the third quarter alone, making 5 of 7 3-pointers. They made 24 of 25 field goals in one blistering stretch spanning halftime — including 14 straight shots at one point.

Durant was right in the middle of the impressive display, and then took a few more shots after the game was over.

“Every time I say something it’s getting twisted up and thrown out in so many different publications, try to tear me down with my words that I say,” Durant said, speaking to the media for the first time in more than a week before cutting short his postgame remarks. “So when I don’t say nothing, it’s a problem. I just want to play ball. I want to go to the gym and go home, that’s all. Is that a problem?”

Thanks to the trade of former first-round pick Porzingis earlier this week, which shed payroll and brought back some expiring contracts, the Knicks are expected to have the salary cap space for two max free agents this summer. Many published reports have linked Durant to New York, though that appears to be speculation more than anything else.

Durant was rumored to be on his way out of northern California following his much-publicized feud with Warriors teammate Draymond Green. But that has since died down because the two stars have reportedly repaired their relationship.

The Knicks (10-43), who were just named the NBA’s most valuable team by Forbes for the fourth straight season, have lost 14 games in a row and currently have the worst record in the league. Assuming something unexpected doesn’t happen over the season’s final 29 games, New York is expected to be in the running for the No. 1 pick in the draft and consensus top college player Zion Williamson of Duke.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)