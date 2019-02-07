CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island school custodian was arrested Wednesday on several weapons and drug charges.

Suffolk County police executed a search warrant at Patrick’s Musumeci’s home on Wilmarth Avenue in Patchogue.

The 30-year-old works as a nighttime custodian for the Commack School District.

A Long Island school custodian was arrested Wednesday on several weapons and drug charges. (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

Police said they found a small arsenal of 15 guns, including two pistols that had been reported stolen. They found boxes of ammunition, five sets of brass knuckles and a switchblade, as well.

There were also several drugs inside the home, including Oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana, along with cash and packaging supplies, police said.

Musumeci was charged with several counts, including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Commack school district said he’s been suspended while the investigation continues.

“The employee has been directed not to enter upon District property, and all security personnel have been made aware,” the statement read in part. “We want the community to know that we have no knowledge that this custodian was ever in possession of a weapon while on school property.”

