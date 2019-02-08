



It will be a brighter, albeit gusty story this afternoon. Expect temps in the 50s early on, but by the afternoon rush we’re looking at wind chills in the 30s.

Cold air will continue to rush in tonight with winds gusting to 35 mph. And by dawn the thermometer will read the low to mid 20s, but because of that wind it will only feel like 10°.

Abundant sunshine’s on tap tomorrow, but that won’t do much for our temperatures: only feeling like the teens and 20s!

As for Sunday, sunshine will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will remain cold, too, with perhaps a little snow in the evening.