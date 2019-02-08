CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A consumer alert has been issued about a massive recall involving potentially deadly air bags.

The automakers involved in the recall are Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler vans, Mercedes and Ferrari.

About 1.7 million vehicles need to replace air bag inflators made by the Japanese company Takata.

The air bags can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide.

