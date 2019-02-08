NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Manhattan man has been arrested at JFK airport after he allegedly tried to board a plane to join a terrorist group.

Surveillance video captured FBI agents raiding the Washington Heights apartment of Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion early Friday morning.

Investigators say the 29-year-old had plans to travel to Pakistan to become a terrorist.

Authorities say the Manhattan resident planned to join Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terror group reportedly responsible for multiple attacks.

Officials say the group carried out the deadly Mumbai attacks in November 2008.

Encarnacion is facing two charges – attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Each count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.