CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:JFK Airport, Local TV, New York, Pakistan, Terror Suspect, Terrorism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Manhattan man has been arrested at JFK airport after he allegedly tried to board a plane to join a terrorist group.

Surveillance video captured FBI agents raiding the Washington Heights apartment of Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion early Friday morning.

FBI agents raid Manhattan home of alleged aspiring terrorist Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion. (Credit: CBS2)

Investigators say the 29-year-old had plans to travel to Pakistan to become a terrorist.

Authorities say the Manhattan resident planned to join Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terror group reportedly responsible for multiple attacks.

Officials say the group carried out the deadly Mumbai attacks in November 2008.

Encarnacion is facing two charges – attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Each count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s