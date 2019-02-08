



Family, friends, and neighbors in New Rochelle are remembering a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, police have returned to her home in search of evidence in the killing.

The New Rochelle apartment belonging to 24-year-old Valerie Reyes appeared to be a crime scene Friday. Police in protective white suits spent several hours gathering evidence and bringing it out in paper bags.

MORE: Body Found Bound, Stuffed In Suitcase, Left By Roadside In Greenwich ID’d As Missing New Rochelle Woman

“It’s just devastating honestly, like I didn’t know what to say when I read the headlines. I just couldn’t believe it,” Andrea Magana said.

Just a few blocks away at St. Gabriel’s church, the community gathered to remember Reyes – many still stunned to hear her body was found inside a suitcase dumped along the side of a road in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Her hands and feet were bound.

“I was shocked, I can’t even wrap my mind around it yet. It’s still shocking that someone could do something so horrible to someone else,” Jessica Garcia said.

Her remains were discovered on Tuesday, but family members say she went missing on Jan. 29 when she never showed up to her job at an Eastchester bookstore.

They tweeted that her last known location was at Gouverneur Medical Center in Manhattan.

Police have not named any suspects and no information on how Reyes was killed has been released. Despite the tragic circumstances, the community is rallying around her family.

“There’s no words I can say to make them feel better, but I hope that God sends them light in this rough time and I’m sending my deepest condolences and love to them right now,” Magana added.

Neighbors say Reyes was recently seen arguing with a boyfriend, but again no suspects have been named in the ongoing investigation.