NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “The Young and the Restless” will be remembering its late star, Kristoff St. John, for months to come.

Beginning in late April, the show has announced it will feature a storyline honoring St. John and his character, Neil Winters.

A tribute to the veteran actor will air in a special hour-long episode Friday.

The actor died Sunday at the age of 52.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS2.

