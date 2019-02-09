



– A brand of granola sold in the New York area is being recalled due to cashews being used in the recipe and not listed on the packaging.

Birdseed Food Co. is recalling Craft Granola Goldenola Turmeric & Ginger that was sold between Oct. 3, 2018, and Feb. 7, 2019, in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, California and Oregon, as well as online.

The product can be identified as the yellow bag, net weight 11oz and 3oz, packaging with all expiration dates and includes up to 061419.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

According to product information on the FDA website, the mislabeling of the product happened upon attaining new packaging in October 2018 and the firm became aware of the issue via customer email. The company said cashews will be removed from recipe.

