



– Police looking for two men seen on surveillance video pulling a firearm on a food cart worker in the Wakefield section of the Bronx last month.

Police say the two suspects approached a 32-year-old cart worker at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23. One of the unidentified men shows a gun while the other man takes cash from the counter top of the food cart.

The suspects fled on foot from White Plains Road towards Carpenter Avenue. There were no shots fired, and the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also send tips by through the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

