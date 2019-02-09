NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Since entering conference play, St. John’s has been less than stellar against their Big East rivals. Things may have hit rock bottom on Saturday as the Red Storm couldn’t even cruise at home against the bottom of their conference.

Alpha Diallo had 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead Providence to a 70-56 win over St. John’s Saturday afternoon.

Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence (14-10, 4-7 Big East Conference). Isaiah Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds. David Duke had 11 points for the visitors.

The Friars entered the game tied with Xavier for the worst conference record in the Big East.

Shamorie Ponds had 20 points for the Red Storm (17-7). LJ Figueroa added 14 points. Marvin Clark II had eight rebounds. The Red Storm have now dropped to 5-6 in Big East play and are just 5-7 since winning their first 12 games to start the year.

The road to the NCAA Tournament now gets even tougher for Chris Mullin’s squad following the ugly home loss. Stuck at 17 wins, St. John’s will face conference powerhouse Villanova on Feb. 17.

UP NEXT:

Providence takes on Villanova on the road on Wednesday.

St. John’s faces Butler at home on Tuesday.

