Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for some snack suggestions for your Grammy party?
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for some snack suggestions for your Grammy party?
Brandon Fay from Pasta By Hudson stopped by CBS2 with some ideas.
Click here for a printable version of these recipes (.pdf)
Artichoke, Spinach & Brie Dip
Serves 8-10
What you’ll need:
- 1 large brie wheel
- 1 cup canned artichoke hearts, chopped
- 1 cup frozen spinach, thawed, drained and chopped
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Toast points or crackers, for serving
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400F. Slicing crosswise, carefully remove the top of the brie wheel as if it was a lid. Gently scoop out the brie center and transfer to a medium-sized bowl. Reserve brie shell and set aside.
- Mix brie with artichoke hearts, spinach, mayonnaise, cream cheese, sour cream, and parmesan cheese. Season to taste.
- Transfer dip to a casserole dish and top with more parmesan cheese. Bake until cheese is bubbling and golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.
- Remove dip from oven and carefully scoop back into brie shell. Serve with toast points or crackers.
Coconut Shrimp Po’Boys
Serves 8-10
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 16 large shrimp, shells removed
- 3 tbsp. creole seasoning
- 1.5 cups buttermilk
- 4, 7” ciabatta rolls, split
- Butter, for toasting
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sliced pickles
- Coleslaw, for serving
- Hot sauce, for serving
How to make it:
- Mix together cornmeal, coconut flakes, and salt in a bowl; set aside.
- Fill a heavy-bottomed pot with 2” of oil; attached a deep-fry thermometer to the side of the pan and heat to 350F.
- Once the oil has reached 350F, toss shrimp with creole seasoning and then dip in buttermilk followed by cornmeal mixture.
- Deep fry shrimp until golden brown, crispy and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes.
- Transfer shrimp to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.
- In the interim, heat a large sauté pan over medium heat; brush rolls with butter and toast—buttered side down—until golden and crispy, about 1 minute.
- Remove rolls and spread mayo over both sides. Line pickles along one side of the bread and then top with fried shrimp and coleslaw. Top with remaining piece of bread and slice into 4 even-sized pieces. Serve with hot sauce.
- Tip: You can also bake your Coconut Shrimp. Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F. Place the shrimp on the baking sheet in a single layer. Lightly spray with nonstick spray or drizzle with oil. Bake until the shrimp are golden on the outside and opaque in the center, about 10-15 minutes.
Brandon’s Famous Garlic Bread
Serves 8-10
What you’ll need:
- 4, 7” ciabatta rolls
- ½ lb. butter, softened
- 8 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup EVOO, divided
- Maldon sea salt, to taste
- ½ cup chopped parsley, for garnish
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400F. Split ciabatta rolls crosswise in half and arrange on a sheet pan.
- Mix together butter and garlic until evenly combined; spread over bread and drizzle with half the oil. Bake until melted and bread is golden brown, about 5-8 minutes.
- Remove garlic bread and garnish with more olive oil, sea salt, and parsley. Slice bread and arrange on a platter.
- Tip: serve Garlic Bread individually in foil and paper insulated sandwich bags.