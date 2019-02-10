CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is recovering Sunday morning after a fire destroyed an apartment in a high-rise building in the Bronx.

Huge flames could be seen shooting out of the balcony on the 15th floor of 25-story building at Concourse Village East and East 156th Street.

The fire started at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire under control.

One person was treated for a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

