CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man has died after a crash in Coram early Sunday.
According to police, a 2005 Nissan Murano was driving eastbound on Middle Country Road when it veered into the westbound lanes, went off the road and hit a utility pole.
The driver ran off through a parking lot, leaving two people the car. One of those people died.
The other passenger, 53-year-old Eledeo Bolaj-Garcia of Westhampton, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. He’s expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.