



– A man has died after a crash in Coram early Sunday.

According to police, a 2005 Nissan Murano was driving eastbound on Middle Country Road when it veered into the westbound lanes, went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver ran off through a parking lot, leaving two people the car. One of those people died.

The other passenger, 53-year-old Eledeo Bolaj-Garcia of Westhampton, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. He’s expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.