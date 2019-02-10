CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coram, hit and run, Local TV, Long Island, New York


CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man has died after a crash in Coram early Sunday.

According to police, a 2005 Nissan Murano was driving eastbound on Middle Country Road when it veered into the westbound lanes, went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver ran off through a parking lot, leaving two people the car. One of those people died.

The other passenger, 53-year-old Eledeo Bolaj-Garcia of Westhampton, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. He’s expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s