



In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Lilly and Maria.

Lilly is a very loving and sweet, 12-year-old, nine-pound Poodle, who just wants to be with you. When Lilly arrived for adoption, her lovely hypoallergenic hair was a mess and she needed to have it cut short. It will grow out again and she will require regular grooming. Though Lilly really enjoys going for walks, she is also wee-wee pad trained.

Maria is an eight-year-old Miniature Pincher who weighs eight pounds, is housebroken and really enjoys her food. For her health and well-being, the doctors think she should lose a little weight. Maria loves people and other small dogs. She is funny, sweet and loves to cuddle.

CBS2 has a furry friend update…

After several months of recovery from cataract surgery, six-year-old Malcolm – who was blind for four years – can now see and finally went home to his new home in Connecticut with Ron and Carol. His new name is Malay.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.