After a light accumulation, snow will transition to a mix before becoming plain rain by late in the day. It will be blustery out there, too, with wind chills stuck in the 20s much of the day.

Sleet and freezing rain will spread into our northern suburbs tonight while the city observes a plain rain through the overnight hours. This rain may be heavy at a times, so a little roadway flooding isn’t out of the question.

An early shower will give way to a mixture of clouds and sun tomorrow. It will remain gusty, too, with temps climbing into the 40s.

As for Valentines Day, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures running a little above normal.

