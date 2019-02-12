



Police are searching for the suspects behind a brutal attack that was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, a group of men approached the 50-year-old victim as he sat on a stoop outside 462 Pulaski Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

The suspects can be seen on surveillance video beating the man before stealing his cellphone.

Police said it did not appear to be a random attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with a broken leg and broken eye socket.

Police said the suspects fled west on Stuyvesant Avenue.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.