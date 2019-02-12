CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A driver opened fire at another vehicle in a road rage incident on Long Island Tuesday morning, police said.

It started at 5:20 a.m. at a gas station on Sunrise Highway in Islip Terrace, police said. Paul Rizzo, Jr. was behind the wheel of a car and apparently became enraged when another driver exited the gas station in his path, according to police.

Suffolk County Police said a driver opened fire on another in a road rage incident on Feb. 12, 2019. (credit: Suffolk County Police)

Rizzo, 57, of Centereach, apparently followed the other driver, and the two vehicles swerved at one another until Exit 43, police said. That’s when Rizzo grabbed his pistol and fired at the other car, hitting the front passenger side, according to police.

The other driver called 911 and followed Rizzo until New York State Police pulled them both over on the Long Island Expressway at Commack Road.

Rizzo faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, menacing and marijuana possession.

The other driver wasn’t charged, but police say both drivers were behaving in an aggressive manner, which is a serious danger on the road.

