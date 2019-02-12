NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx neighborhood is counting their blessings after a school bus crashed into a home Tuesday night.

According to police, the vehicle slammed into a house on Allerton Avenue in the Pelham Gardens section.

Luckily, no one inside the house was hurt and there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus being towed out of the side of the two-story house is one of the most bizarre things anyone in the community has ever seen.

“I was screaming ‘the bus the bus!’ And then he tried to swerve… hit two cars,” Julie Nin said.

Nin watched from her window as the out of control bus slammed into her white Mercedes before it continued careening across Allerton Avenue right into a home across the street.

“My husband ran across the street and got them out of the bus,” Nin added. “He got him out and I called 911, and the ambulance, fire department, and everything.”

Susan Romano, the owner of the damaged home, has never been more thankful to be at the gym.

“Thank God, I was off work today because of the weather… On the couch all day, left to go to the gym with my daughter, and I got the call from my neighbor that this had happened.”

It seems that the school bus – which thankfully had no kids on board – had trouble managing the icy roads. It was no surprise to anyone who was out driving Tuesday. In nearby Westchester County, flashing signs warning of snow and ice on the Sawmill River Parkway urged drivers to take it slow.

There were still crashes however, requiring tow trucks and ambulances and causing back ups just before rush-hour.

“I’ve already slipped and someone actually almost slid into me,” Mikaila Perl of Pleasantville told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Susan Romano says she’ll deal with the mess of the gaping hole and get a new couch – considering how bad the accident could have been.

“I’m grateful, things happen, and I’m blessed I wasn’t there.”

The Department of Buildings is on the scene and trying to determine if the house’s structure is safe.