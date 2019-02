Morning!

Well, yesterday was tough one. We had rain, snow, ice, freezing rain, sleet , and plain ol’ rain. Today we get partly sunny skies and a gusty wind. We can expect gusts possibly up to 40 mph. Today high: 40-44°. The winds will make it fee like a cold day to the touch.

Tonight, we drop below the freezing threshold but not for long. Valentine’s Day is forecasting a 44° with more sun & less wind. Friday: expect the return of rain. G