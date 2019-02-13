NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Are you getting your sweetheart something sweet this Valentine’s Day?

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock went on a tasting tour of decadent desserts around the area.

First stop, Boqueria in Midtown to witness the making of the churro s’more.

“Take on an American dessert,” Chef de Cuisine Gonzalo Vargas told Murdock.

A freshly fried spiraled churro gets topped with chocolate and marshmallows.

“We put it right on top of a flame, and it’s going to simulate the fire,” said Vargas. “Then we finish.”

Next up is Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater, New Jersey.

“We’ve sort of evolved into being this over-the-top, like holy cow, kind of amazing place to go for crazy shakes, burgers, pancakes,” owner Bobby Bournias said.

Murdock watched as the owner and insane shake maker created his Valentine’s Sweetheart Shake for the first time.

A mason jar coated with fudge icing and rolled in sprinkles forms the base. The real fun begins as red velvet pancakes get topped with a cupcake, a hug and kiss cookie and so much more.

“When you deliver this over-the-top shake to a little kid and you see the way their eyes open up and they glow, it’s like the best part of the day,” he said.

Then she heads back to Manhattan for Kakigori, a shaved ice dessert.

“I was traveling through Japan and I had it there,” said pastry chef Stephanie Prida.

The pastry chef said she hadn’t seen it in New York, but now you can at The Lobster Club.

Shaved ice is caught and shaped into a dome. Then, seasonal flavors are added. Right now, it’s coconut and rum toffee, with coconut whip and shavings.

The grand gastro delight takes 10 minutes to create.

The final stop is Gabriel Kreuther and the Chocolate Shop next door.

“We try to have a story behind every chocolate,” Executive Pastry Chef Marc Aumont said.

The executive pastry chef said his creations are inspired by the city, like King Kong hearts made of chocolate. He also crafted a black forest trifle with pure gold.