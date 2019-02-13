



— Goodwill is looking to become the latest fashion destination for all generations, especially younger ones.

The company has set up a special pop-up shop in Chelsea that’s focusing on sustainable fashion. Shopping off their racks means more than just a new look for a consumer — it’s also a new life for the clothes themselves.

“For me it’s just the thrill of the hunt, I like the hunt,” Williamsburg resident Kimberly Lewis said.

Goodwill NYNJ and Google have teamed up to launch the pop-up “Curated by Goodwill” at Chelsea Market. It gives shoppers a new fashion concept that also teaches them the importance of recycling clothes.

“Fast fashion has a big impact on the environment, and there is just so much stuff,” Goodwill NYNJ CEO Katy Gaul-Stigge said. “So what is really great is that people are taking a look at what they’re wearing.”

Gaul-Stigge says it’s how the more than century-old company is staying current, by trying to appeal to a new audience.

“We really want to attract younger shoppers who are not used to this kind of shopping,” she said.

In order to do what they’re doing, Goodwill joined forces with Kia Marie, an Instagram influencer with almost 90,000 followers. She helped pick out the clothes for sale and set up the shop.

“We really have to think about our impact and our consumption, so on my channel I really promote sustainability,” the Brooklyn woman said.

From beauty companies to restaurants, and now to Goodwill, it seems everyone wants to advertise this way.

“People don’t want to see what is on billboards, they don’t want to see commercials,” Kia Marie said. “They want to look to regular people that are relatable.”

The pop-up shop will be open until February 27th. Goodwill NYNJ also has a pair of permanent locations, located at 258 Livingston St.; Brooklyn, NY 11201 and at 809 State Route 17; Paramus, NJ 07652.