NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death Wednesday in the Bronx.

Police responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress around 7:20 p.m. near East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue.

Officers found 17-year-old Pernell Pompey suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.