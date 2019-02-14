



Police have released new surveillance video of a man suspected of stealing from a church on the Upper East Side.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Saint Monica’s Church on East 79th Street.

Police said the suspect picked up four brass candlestick holders, valued at $3,000, and put them inside a light blue suitcase. Then, he took off in an unknown direction.

The 140-year-old church holds weekday masses at 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., so the theft happened between the two, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man, 40 to 50 years old, last seen wearing all dark clothing, including a fur-lined coat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.