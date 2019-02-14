



With the explosion in popularity of online video games, what are the cybersecurity risks?

As recently as November, makers of the popular game Fortnite acknowledged a major security gap uncovered by the cybersecurity firm Checkpoint. That vulnerability allowed a hacker to break into an online account, make purchases and chat with other players. The issue has been patched, but it’s just the most recent example of security issues with online games.

What are the other risks?

Hackers can pose as other gamers and ask your child personal questions in a chat. They can break into online gaming accounts and steal credit card information or use it as a way to gain access to your child’s device or your home network.

What can you do to help protect your kids while gaming online?

Use strong, unique passwords for each online gaming account. Use a password manager to keep track of them.

If it’s an option, use two-factor authentication, which requires you to take a second step to verify that an account is yours. And finally, use parental controls to limit access to potentially dangerous sites.

