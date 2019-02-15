



School’s out for most kids in our area as we approach President’s Day vacation.

That means it’s time for some parents to brainstorm a weeks-worth of “staycation” activities.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff found some fun diversions for the whole family on Long Island.

“Today is really the day parents start to worry because they realize they have nine days to fill,”

“It’s hard, you run outta things.”

Don’t scream in frustration, take your kids to the Scream Chamber at the Long Island Children’s Museum, part of an exhibit on the science of sound.

Make “museum row” in Garden City a one-stop destination, with the Cradle of Aviation and the Firefighter’s Museum nearby as well.

“We do have families who will do that, who will come for both times of theater performances we have a musical concert two days, puppet shows other days,” Maureen Mangan, from the Long Island Children’s Museum.

If you’re so something more physical, dive into Nassau County’s Aquatic Center, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“Nassau County parks are open when the schools are closed, so don’t panic, we have lots of things going on next week,” Nassau County parks commissioner, Eileen Krieb said.

Kids can also go for a spin around the recently refurbished Christopher Morley Park ice skating rink or visit the African American Museum in Hempstead.

“Even though kids are out of school, parents have to go to work. So we thought grab the kids and bring them over here for a paint night,”Joysetta Pearse from the African American museum of Nassau County explained.

Staycationers can also discover a hidden gem, and seashells too, at Garvies Point Museum. The preserve hosts daily Native American games and a geology workshop.

Go wild at the Tackapausha Museum in Seaford with living examples of exotic rescued wild life.

The best part is you don’t have to be a Nassau County resident to take advantage of all the staycation-saving adventures that will keep the kids busy this President’s Day vacation.