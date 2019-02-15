LARCHMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Westchester bookstore is going up against internet juggernauts like Amazon and scoring a victory for small businesses everywhere.

How are they able to take on the corporate giants? They say it’s because of their local community and a special space in the back of the shop for residents to come together.

Anderson’s Larchmont book shop on Chatsworth Avenue opened up a community space back in October of 2018.

Owners say this effort is helping them stay afloat while other book shops are forced to close their doors. They used to sell candles and other miscellaneous items in the back room, but now it’s an area where local groups meet.

On Friday, there was a young mother’s group gathering to learn about parenting tips. Anderson’s says the community space is getting booking up fast.

Outside their shop, flyers are plastered all over for upcoming events that will be held in the room. Since opening the space, the bookstore staff told CBSN New York’s John Dias they’ve seen a big jump in their customer base and had their best holiday season in years.

The owners don’t charge for the room either, anyone can rent it out for a community event. All the added business has simply come from residents rediscovering their local bookstore through this added benefit to the community.

It’s Anderson’s way of saying thanks to their hometown and connecting their customers.