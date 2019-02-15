



The sentencing scheduled for Friday was ordered for Amy Locane after an appeals court ruled her initial three-year sentence and a subsequent resentencing were too lenient.

A New Jersey appeals court in 2016 ordered the first re-sentencing after prosecutors contended Amy Locane’s 3-year sentence for the 2010 crash was too lenient. In January 2017, the judge re-imposed the same sentence.

Locane served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence for the 2010 accident in Montgomery Township that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman’s husband, Fred.

Locane appeared in 13 episodes of “Melrose Place” and in several movies.

Web Extra: Amy Locane Talks With CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez



A year ago, Locane spoke with CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez about the crash.

“I drove home while I was intoxicated, and the consequences were devastating,” Locane said. “Devastating to a victim, the victim’s family, to me, to my family.”

She spent two and a half years in jail. She could have served 10.

“The sentence that I got was a gift, and I am completely grateful for that,” Locane said.

A state expert testified that Locane’s blood-alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit and that she was driving roughly 53 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)