NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling an early-morning blaze in Newark.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. inside a multi-family home on Sussex Avenue near Third Street.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors.

So far, no injuries are reported. Six adults and seven children have been replaced.

