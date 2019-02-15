



— A 13-year-old girl has been accused of giving edible marijuana gummy bears to some classmates at her school, causing another girl to be hospitalized.

The investigation began last week after a 14-year-old Fair Lawn girl became ill after school and police were called. The girl was taken to a hospital and told Fair Lawn police a classmate had given her a gummy bear that supposedly would “stop her from stressing out.”

The item was determined to be a marijuana edible. Authorities soon learned the edibles were also given to other students during school hours.

The 13-year-old is now facing charges. But her name and further details on the charges have not been disclosed.

Authorities have not released the name of the school.

In 2017, a boy in Rockland County, New York, suffered a health scare after eating sour gummy candy infused with medical cannabis, according to police. After eating some of the sour gummies, the boy suffered from the effects of THC and was taken to the hospital