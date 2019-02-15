NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A tidal wave of tidying up seems to be sweeping the nation.

Celebrities are scanning their junk drawers, canines are canvassing their toys, and seemingly endless social media posts boast the hashtags #TidyingUp or #KonMari.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, the craze follows Netflix’s unveiling of “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” The Japanese organizing marvel released a book on her KonMari method back in 2014, but the new series catapulted her popularity.

She was recently on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he asked her to fold a fitted sheet.

Chances are, you know someone who’s talking about tidying up.

Selin Eker, 9, has perfected the Kondo fold and tidying her drawers.

“It’s fun,” she told Murdock. “I like to see the transformation from before and after.”

Kondo’s method focuses on only keeping items in your home that spark joy.

Louis Brocolli said he’s proud of the way his drawers look. Ultimately, he pitched a quarter of his clothing.

“It’s been actually amazing,” he said. “It’s like peace of mind.”

Karin Socci, owner of The Serene Home and master-level KonMari consultant, said her business got a big boost from the series.

“When the series dropped on New Year’s Day, it was just perfect timing,” she said.

New year, new you.

“Of course, Marie is very engaging and very charming and very non-judgmental,” Socci added.

What tips does she have for those who want to tidy on their own?

“It’s really about deciding what you want to bring into your life, as opposed to what you want to let go of,” she said.

First, look at what you love about your space and come up with a vision. Second, start sorting – pile everything up first, decide what sparks joy and if it does, keep it.

“Even if something doesn’t make your heart leap for joy, does it do its job well?” said Socci.

Finally, get organizing. Maybe you too will catch the KonMari craze.

Don’t get organized until all the sorting is done, and always store things where you use them, Socci added.